Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $779.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $825.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $753.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,876,426.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $709.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

