Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Shares Acquired by Investment Planning Advisors Inc.

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $29,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VXF stock opened at $211.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.97. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $214.27. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.