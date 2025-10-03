iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 959,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,672 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $95,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

AGG opened at $100.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.61.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

