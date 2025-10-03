Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $74.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,076,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 7.6% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $74,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 64,544.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,834,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,705,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS opened at $74.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

