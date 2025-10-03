Compass Planning Associates Inc Has $1.63 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Compass Planning Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Compass Planning Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compass Planning Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 77,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 473,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after buying an additional 45,871 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,072.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 126,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 115,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 44,157 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $60.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $60.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

