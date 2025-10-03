Whelan Financial Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Whelan Financial boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 429,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.7% during the second quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 89,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

