Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.9% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $525.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $611.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

