Catalina Capital Group LLC Takes $212,000 Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $496.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $445.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 117.49 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $278.56 and a 52 week high of $517.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Capital One Financial upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.68, for a total value of $1,107,349.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,339,946.56. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.69, for a total transaction of $5,730,672.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 399,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,837,810.04. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,816 shares of company stock valued at $52,606,356. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

