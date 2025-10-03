SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG is Catalina Capital Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.9% of Catalina Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 303,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

