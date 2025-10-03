SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 27 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 128.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.49.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $372.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total transaction of $1,838,017.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,834.86. This represents a 92.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $527,713.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,515 shares of company stock valued at $272,046,775 in the last 90 days. 17.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.