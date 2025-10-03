U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,088 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 19,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,268,000 after acquiring an additional 422,050 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,889,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after acquiring an additional 513,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,679,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,312,000 after purchasing an additional 104,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,012,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,509 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of USB opened at $47.91 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.