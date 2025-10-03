Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Buys 382 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.2% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:LMT opened at $499.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $454.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.52. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.