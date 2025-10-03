Family CFO Inc Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Family CFO Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.2% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $186.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $187.19.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

