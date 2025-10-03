Capital & Planning LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Capital & Planning LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,677 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Capital & Planning LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 285.4% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.7%

Starbucks stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

