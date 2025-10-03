Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $11.63 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 1.7% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total transaction of $1,003,875.67. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,516,928.77. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,350. This trade represents a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,737 shares of company stock valued at $16,798,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $909.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $915.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $928.77.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $1,210.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,122.20.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

