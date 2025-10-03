1900 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,678,575,000 after purchasing an additional 142,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,641,715,000 after purchasing an additional 354,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,206,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86,292 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,893,000 after purchasing an additional 452,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $988,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $234.65 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.43 and its 200 day moving average is $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

