Phraction Management LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Phraction Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 2.2% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 48.8% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 34,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. CIBC upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of WMB opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.93. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $65.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 100.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

