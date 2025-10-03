Hilltop National Bank Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,326,000. Netflix accounts for about 1.4% of Hilltop National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after buying an additional 304,399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,844,436,000 after acquiring an additional 53,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,350,083,000 after acquiring an additional 356,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,089,765,000 after acquiring an additional 148,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,162.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,207.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,157.42. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.88 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $493.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,334.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

