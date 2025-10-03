Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 103,066.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 62,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 94.8% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.24 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average is $93.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3363 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

