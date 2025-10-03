Matauro LLC Has $757,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Matauro LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Matauro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after buying an additional 1,991,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after buying an additional 1,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,854,000 after buying an additional 1,136,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.93. The firm has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

