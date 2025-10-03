Matauro LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Matauro LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Matauro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $150.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

