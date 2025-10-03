25 LLC Buys 3,196 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

25 LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. 25 LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,264,000 after buying an additional 13,021,873 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after buying an additional 10,262,110 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,177,000 after buying an additional 3,702,009 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,837,000 after buying an additional 2,379,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,561,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,571,000 after buying an additional 2,090,648 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

