Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 677 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 13.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.9% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 16.0% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 6.5% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

Stryker Stock Up 0.6%

SYK stock opened at $366.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $383.47 and a 200-day moving average of $378.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

