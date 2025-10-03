Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Acquired by Red Mountain Financial LLC

Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.1% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $161,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 48,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $1,084,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1%

COST stock opened at $916.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $953.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $971.03. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $867.34 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,042.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,160.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,067.19.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. This represents a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,615.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at $8,912,100. The trade was a 25.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,588,685. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

