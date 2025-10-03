5,127 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Acquired by Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.02. The firm has a market cap of $443.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $190.00.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,676,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

