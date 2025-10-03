Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 193,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,943,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares S&P 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaeffer Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000. EWA LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 60.2% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 35,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $630,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $334.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.57. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $335.40.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

