Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.68. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.