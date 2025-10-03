Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $106.78 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $106,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $241.67 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,240 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,838 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.