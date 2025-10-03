Hilltop National Bank Buys New Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 132,333.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 453,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,814,720.56. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and have sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Saturday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $166.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.75%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

