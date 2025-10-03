International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.6154.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $287.05 on Friday. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $266.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

