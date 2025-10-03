Ewa LLC Acquires 336 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Ewa LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,866 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $101.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $811.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.98 and a twelve month high of $106.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.