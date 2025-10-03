CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. $WMT

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,646 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after buying an additional 3,224,154 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after purchasing an additional 823,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at $106,255,856.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $101.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average of $96.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

