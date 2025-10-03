Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Bought by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.8% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of EMR opened at $132.90 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

