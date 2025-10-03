Bank of America Corporation $BAC Stake Lifted by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.1% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 13,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Phillip Securities cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

