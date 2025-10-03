Verus Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. Vestment Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestment Financial LLC now owns 204,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. David Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.99 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $48.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $47.42.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.