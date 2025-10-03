Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $8.37 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 24.1% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 7.7% in the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 473,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,851,000 after buying an additional 33,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in American Water Works by 14.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

