ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Shares of COP opened at $93.45 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $116.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

