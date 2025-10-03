Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Stock Position Reduced by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.8% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 83,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

