Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Stock Holdings Increased by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $757.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $709.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $634.66. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $760.50. The company has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.