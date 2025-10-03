Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Stock Holdings Increased by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7%
NYSEARCA VGT opened at $757.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $709.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $634.66. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $760.50. The company has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.
About Vanguard Information Technology ETF
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Information Technology ETF
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.