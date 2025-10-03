Whelan Financial Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Whelan Financial lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 5.5% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after buying an additional 4,139,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after buying an additional 4,743,753 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,423,000 after buying an additional 193,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,485,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,305,000 after buying an additional 321,672 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $74.92.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

