Custos Family Office LLC Has $347,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Custos Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 138.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $353.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.25 and its 200-day moving average is $356.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

