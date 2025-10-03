Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Purchased by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,808,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 49.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 32,694 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ROP opened at $497.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $492.25 and a one year high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $523.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.51.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $562.00 to $550.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.