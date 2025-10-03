River Street Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Northland Securities cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Northland Capmk downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.27.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $420.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $431.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.19%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

