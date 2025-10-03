SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Purchased by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.0% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $660,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 187,585 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SPLG opened at $78.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

