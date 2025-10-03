Gray Private Wealth LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Gray Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 4.1% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.