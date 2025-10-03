Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 1,124 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,604 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,779,895,000 after buying an additional 171,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,504,685,000 after buying an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,097,289,000 after purchasing an additional 126,688 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after purchasing an additional 961,895 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $351.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.70 and its 200 day moving average is $372.68.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

