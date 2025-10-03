Warner Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Warner Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.9% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

LMT stock opened at $499.12 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.52.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

