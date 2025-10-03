American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Bought by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 185,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

