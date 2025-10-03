Ping Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,503,000 after buying an additional 43,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.4461 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.