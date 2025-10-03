Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Purchased by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 463,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 15.9% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $84,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $190.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $190.95. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

